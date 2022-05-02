ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Public Theater will be presenting the historic comedy “The Revolutionists” over two weekends this May. The show takes a comedic look at the women at the center of the French Revolution. During their appearance on KNWA Today and FOX24 News at 7, two cast members describe the humor as dark and consistently tongue-and-cheek.

Tickets start at $20 for the show, which is being presented May 6th and 7th, and the weekend of May 12th. You can order tickets ahead of time by clicking this link.