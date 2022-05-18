NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — May is National Pet Adoption Month. On May 18th, the Humane Society of the Ozarks appeared on KNWA Today to talk about the importance of adopting through a shelter.

As cliché as it sounds, adopting does save lives. It frees up that extra space that a dog could be taking up for a dog that’s really in need that’s roaming the streets. Chase Jackson, The Humane Society of the Ozarks

Featured on the show was Ginger, a golden retriever mix looking for a new home. This month, Purina and Walmart are teaming up to make adopting an animal like Ginger easier.