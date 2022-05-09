SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local non-profit The Miracle League of Arkansas is hosting a burger competition this month to help support their mission of introducing kids and adults to the game of baseball. The May 22nd competition will be at Arvest Ball Park, and will allow people from all backgrounds to compete for the best burger. The winner at this event will be able to move on to their competition at the state level, and possibly beyond! Attendees will be able to taste many of the burgers in the competition themselves, and help decide the “People’s Choice Award.”

Tickets to the event are $25 when you buy them online here. You can also purchase tickets for $30 the day of the event. Kids aged 10 and under get in for free. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards The Miracle League of Arkansas, which is currently raising funds to pay for a new field.