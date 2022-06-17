FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ Special Olympics team returned this week after winning over a hundred medals at the 2022 Special Olympics USA games in Orlando. The team received 143 medals in total, including 39 gold, 56 silver, and 48 bronze. Athletes Joshua Warner (Powerlifting) and Justin Tate (Track and Field) said during an interview on KNWA Today that preparing for the games required a lot of hard work and training – and there’s still more ahead. Both athletes expressed their desire to move on to the global competition in the future. For now though, Tate said it was wonderful to meet other Special Olympians in Orlando, and had a great time bonding with his teammates during a celebratory trip to Disney World.