ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Non-profit Equestrian Bridges is hosting their Mini Derby watch party this year in Rogers. The May 7th event centers around celebrating the Kentucky Derby, and gives community members the chance to get into the spirit of the race without traveling to Churchill Downs. Attendees can enjoy festivities like live music, food trucks and a mini horse race. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for Equestrian Bridges, which offers horse therapy services to the community.

Adult tickets are $150 each. Proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will go towards the non-profit. The event will kick off at 4:00 p.m. and last until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7th. An indoor plan is prepared in the case of inclement weather. You can purchase tickets online here.