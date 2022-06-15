FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Equality, a non-profit aimed at supporting the L.G.B.T.Q. plus community in Northwest Arkansas, will be putting on a host of events this week to celebrate Pride Month.

At 6:00 p.m on Thursday, June 16th, NWA Equality and The Momentary are kicking off celebrations with an event titled “Peeling Out for Pride.” The food and music-heavy event will take place at the Fayetteville Public Library.

NWA Equality is putting on multiple events taking place in Fayetteville this Saturday, June 18th. At noon, there will a trans march on Dickson Street. Also in the area from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival will display multiple acts and performances, including drag shows and DJs. The official pride parade will begin at 5:00 p.m. that day on Dickson Street.

For a full list of events and schedules, including the times for musical performances and shows, you can visit NWA Equality’s website here.