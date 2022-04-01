FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Soul, a non-profit in East Texas that supports members of the BIPOC community, is hosting a media conference this month. The conference, SoulCon, invites presenters from across the country to Arkansas to speak on a variety of media-related topics, with a focus on being inclusive towards the BIPOC community. The conference will be held at Mt. Sequoyah in Fayetteville from April 6th until April 8th.

Three-day passes are $150 for in-person attendance. Digital passes $50. You can see full ticket and lineup info here.