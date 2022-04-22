SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozark Ballet Theatre visited the KNWA studio Friday to preview their upcoming show, “The Firebird.” Executive Director David Sanders says the show is a way for the theater to support local artists, alongside members of their cast that are Ukrainian. During the interview, Ukrainian dancer Arno-Stin Tsembenhoi said [the situation in Ukraine] “is hard to talk about. But we need to talk about it.”

In the clip above, local professional dancer Chiara Morales shows off an excerpt from the show, which is playing May 7th and 8th at the Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center. Before the shows, the Ozark Ballet Theater will be accepting donations to support Ukrainian refugee ballet dancers. If you’d like to donate directly, a link to the page is available here. Tickets to see “The Firebird” are $25 for regular admission, $40 for VIP seating, and $100 for a Sunday brunch. They can be purchased from OBT’s website here. Sanders says the more successful these shows are, the more shows and artists they can support in the coming months.