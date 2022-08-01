TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Tontitown Grape Festival is returning for its 123rd year this Tuesday.

From August 2-6, the festival will offer free nightly entertainment including grape stomping, arts and crafts and more.

Carnival rides do require the purchase of armbands, according to the website schedule. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, armbands cost $25. On Friday and Saturday, they cost $30.

A spaghetti dinner is a part of the festival’s tradition. Chairman of the festival Ryan Pianalto says volunteers start preparing to serve the spaghetti three weeks early. The spaghetti dinner cost $12 per adult and $6 per child.

“We start from scratch,” Pianalto said. “We start with eggs and flour. That’s all that’s in there. We start almost three weeks early prepping the haul, prepping the seems, and getting everything ready for these two weeks.”