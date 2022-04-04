FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Samantha’s Garden owners Diane, Allie, and Justin Thompson discussed their upcoming flower festival on KNWA Today. The festival, which is set to kick off Saturday, April 9th, will benefit Hub for Hope. Hub for Hope is a non-profit that educates the community about human trafficking, and supports survivors. Flower festival attendees will be asked to contribute five dollars at the door towards the cause. The April 9th event will run from one to five in the afternoon at the storefront for Samantha’s Garden.