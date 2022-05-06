CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local non-profit First Tee Northwest Arkansas is calling on community members to sign up for their upcoming “HOLEy Grail Golf Tournament.”

The event, which costs $500 per four-person team, supports the non-profit’s mission of giving kids in Northwest Arkansas the chance to simultaneously learn the skills necessary to play golf, and succeed in life.

Appearing on KNWA Today and Fox24 News at 7, First Tee NWA C.E.O. Randy Hurban said that “golf is an all-inclusive sport. It has a tendency to be thought of as a rich sport for rich kids which is absolutely not the case.”

“So if we hook a kid into playing golf,” Hurban continued, “we’ve got a great opportunity to enhance their life skills and go through the challenges of life.”

The HOLEy Grail Golf Tournament takes place Friday, May 13th. For more information and to set up your team, you can visit First Tee’s website here.

Hurban adds that they are always looking for new volunteer coaches and accepting donations.