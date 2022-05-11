SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is hosting a walk this May to raise money to fight the genetic disorder. Cystic Fibrosis causes problems with breathing and digestion, and according to the CDC, affects about 35,000 people in the United States.

The walk, titled “Great Strides,” is part of a local $50,000 fundraising effort by the foundation during this cystic fibrosis awareness month. Those interested can participate virtually, or in-person at Arvest Ball Park. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. May 21st, and the walk will start an hour later. You can register either yourself or a team online by following this link.