FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced on Monday that the Lake Fayetteville marina will be closed for winter break beginning Christmas weekend.

Vessel launches and boat stalls will be included in the closing beginning at sunset Dec. 23 through Jan. 14. The marina will reopen at sunrise on Jan. 15.

The City’s three lakes, Sequoyah, Wilson, and Fayetteville, are open from sunrise to sunset. Permits are not required for Lake Sequoyah and Lake Wilson but are for Lake Fayetteville.

Permits can be purchased at the marina/lake office prior to accessing the lake.

For more information on Lake Fayetteville regulations, including different boating and fishing permits and prices, call the Lake Fayetteville marina at 479-444-3476 or visit their website.