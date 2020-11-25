NORTHWEST ARANSAS— With the holiday season in full swing many people will take on the task of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. Abby Tuner of A Table Top Affair joined KNWA & Fox 24 Morning News to share a few last-minute Thanksgiving hosting hacks which include:

Use Rotisserie Chicken: If you aren’t going to have a ton of people, use a Rotisserie Chicken instead of a full Turkey. These are a lot easier (and the grocery store makes them for you!) and you won’t have as many leftovers.

Be Selective in what you make: Choose 2-3 side items you want to make full out. I would make my Cranberry Chutney and my Sausage and Sage Stuffing. Both are easy and delicious as leftovers.

Supplement in with freezer vegetables, but don’t forget to put them in another bowl and spice them up with garnish! For example, use store-bought sweet potato casserole, put a little brown sugar and fresh chopped pecans on top, broil for 3-4 minutes and then put it in another serving dish! Super easy and nobody will ever know!

