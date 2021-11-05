Latin Art Organization of Arkansas to host Día de los Muertos celebration

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) —Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is an ancient, Mexican, and Mexican American religious holiday which celebrates life and death.

The Latin Art Organization of Arkansas will host its Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Shiloh Square in Downtown Springdale from 12P.M. to 7P.M.

Event Director, Silvia Merino joined KNWA Today and Fox 24 Morning news to highlight the celebration which will feature crafts, face painting, food vendors and traditional music & Ballet Folklorico dance.

The Día de los Muertos tradition integrates pre-Columbian and Catholic customs and it’s often celebrated in Mexico on November 1st and 2nd in connection with the Catholic Holy Days of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

For more information on future events and workshops hosted by the Latin Art Organization of Arkansas, visit the organization’s Facebook page.