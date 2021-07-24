Legal Aid of Arkansas files lawsuit against Gov. Hutchinson for ending pandemic assistance early

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorneys with Legal Aid of Arkansas announced Friday that they filed a lawsuit in the Pulaski County Circuit Court against Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Division of Workforce Services for ending Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs early.

Legal Aid of Arkansas compiled the suit with five plaintiffs who lost unemployment benefits.

While the organization says they are not adding any additional plaintiffs at this time, if they win the suit they expect PUA, PEUC and FPUC benefits will be reinstated for everyone in Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers