Legal Aid of Arkansas files lawsuit against Gov. Hutchinson for ending pandemic assistance early

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorneys with Legal Aid of Arkansas announced Friday that they filed a lawsuit in the Pulaski County Circuit Court against Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Division of Workforce Services for ending Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs early.

Legal Aid of Arkansas compiled the suit with five plaintiffs who lost unemployment benefits.

While the organization says they are not adding any additional plaintiffs at this time, if they win the suit they expect PUA, PEUC and FPUC benefits will be reinstated for everyone in Arkansas.