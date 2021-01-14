Levees under repair in Crawford County

YOESTOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the River Valley, levee repairs and improvements are underway 18 months after the historic flooding along the Arkansas River.

Sean Brister, the attorney for the Crawford County levee district, says while the levee held up in 2019, it could still use some repairs.

Today, levee engineers began repairs in Yoestown.

Brister says it’s paramount it continues to hold and protect the surrounding area.

He said, “During the 2019 flood, they estimated that water would get into the gym in Alma if the levee had failed. So it protects everybody, the economy, everybody in the county.”

Weather permitting, work on the levee should be completed in the spring.