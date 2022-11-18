FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tonight on Nov. 18 the Lights of the Ozarks are being turned on, bringing some holiday magic to Downtown Fayetteville.

Experience Fayetteville expects around half-a-million people to visit the historic downtown square this holiday season, which is also the number of light bulbs you’ll see glowing around the square.

City of Fayetteville workers spent six weeks getting the decorations ready. One of these workers, Jake Rogers, said his enthusiasm for the job has led his co-workers to start calling him “Mr. Lights of the Ozarks.”

“It’s a lot of fun because once again, I come back to being a kid up here, and I start remembering coming up here and seeing all the lights, and that’s just neat to be a part of putting them up now,” said Rogers.

“Mr. Lights of the Ozarks” will be at the lighting ceremony that starts at 6 p.m., but he’s not the only well-known man that will be there. Santa Claus will be on the square for pictures from 5-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Also, get your singing voice ready because the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will be leading everyone at the lighting ceremony in Christmas carols as the parade approaches the square.

The Lights of the Ozarks will be up through January 1, 2023.