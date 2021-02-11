LIST: schools on virtual learning Friday, 2/12

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —Here is a list of schools that are on virtual learning, or closing, on Friday, February 12, because of inclement weather.

This list will be updated as information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers