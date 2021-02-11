LIST: schools on virtual learning Friday, 2/12

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —Here is a list of schools that are on virtual learning, or closing, on Friday, February 12, because of inclement weather.
This list will be updated as information comes in.
- Bentonville Schools virtual learning. Adventure Club & Building Bridges is closed. Admin offices will open at 7:30 a.m. Meal pick up from 10 a.m. to noon at Bentonville High School, north parking lot, facing J Street. Children do not need to be present at pick-up.
- Boys & Girls Club of Benton County is closed
- Boys & Girls Club of Fayetteville 6 p.m. closing Thursday. Basketball games canceled.
- Decatur School District. Parent/Teacher Conferences canceled for Thursday.
- Eureka Springs Schools virtual learning.
- Gentry Public Schools virtual learning. Campus offices will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chromebooks available, but call ahead. Middle School and High School students please login to your Google Classroom for your assignments.
- Gravette Public Schools virtual learning day.
- Huntsville School District virtual learning day.
- LISA Academy Springdale School. Virtual learning day 2/
- Pea Ridge School District remote learning. Teacher support available in the a.m. Campuses will communicate individual schedules and assignments via SeeSaw and Schoology.
- Prairie Grove School District. Girls/Boys Basketball v Gravette is canceled.
- Rogers Public Schools on a remote learning day.
- Siloam Springs School District. Teacher Professional Development Day. No school.
- Walnut Farm Montessori School is closed. Classes resume Tuesday, Feb. 16.
- West Fork Public Schools on Winter Holiday, no school. All remaining basketball Jr. High District Tournament games are canceled. All remaining regular-season games and make-up games for Sr. High are canceled.