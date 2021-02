LIST: schools on virtual learning Thursday, 2/11

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Here is a list of school districts that will be on virtual learning Thursday, February 11, due to inclement weather.

This list will be updated as information comes in.

Arkansas Tech University virtual day for students, faculty and staff.

Decatur School District pivots to virtual learning.

Elkins School District pivots to remote/virtual learning.

Fayetteville Public Schools virtual learning day.

Fayetteville Christian School is closed.

Gentry School District (listed at Gentry Intermediate School on Facebook) virtual learning.

Grace Lutheran School is closed.

Gravette Public Schools virtual learning.

Greenland School District pivots to virtual instruction.

Haas Hall Academy all campuses, Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, will pivot to online learning.

Life Way Christian School on virtual learning.

Siloam Springs Schools on remote learning. Thursday’s Parent/Teacher conferences are postponed.

Northwest Technical Institute on virtual learning.

Prairie Grove School District on virtual learning.

West Fork Public Schools on virtual learning.

University of Arkansas closes campus operations and cancel on-campus/hybrid classes after 7:30 p.m., Wednesday. There is an 11 a.m. delayed start for Thursday, Feb. 11.