FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local illustrators from Northwest Arkansas and surrounding regions are set to be featured in a new illustration and print expo, a press release announced Monday.

“Death-Illustration & Print Expo” will reportedly feature over three dozen illustrators from the area, including Marvel Comics’ Aaron Kuder and John Lucas, acclaimed children’s book author and illustrator, Brian Biggs, as well as indie artists Benji Nate and Cole Closser.

Attendees will have a chance to chat with artists while shopping for original art, prints, books, stickers, and more in a diverse range of styles, the release says. Food and drink at the expo will be provided by Girls Gone BBQ.

The expo will also feature artist panels hosted by Kyle Stuck, host of the podcast, “Humming Fools” and “The Night Shift”, and an art installation created by Acadia Kandora and Shelby Fleming.

Entry to the expo is $5 for adults and free for children and students. Attendees will receive a limited-run event comic by artist and event organizer, Chad Maupin of Big Bot Art Lab.

It will be held at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and a full list of artists, visit deathrayexpo.com.