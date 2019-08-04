Local businesses won’t change practices in response to Razorback Stadium alcohol sales

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fans sitting in non-club seating will be able to purchase beer and wine at Razorback Stadium during games. Before this season, those fans had to frequent other places to get a drink, and local businesses are prepared to follow their same business model despite new competition.

Sarah Harrington is the general manager at Foghorn’s in Fayetteville, and she said similar establishments typically make their money before and after the games.

“Our beer prices are obviously gonna be lower at the stadium, so that will also be a plus for us,” Harrington said.

Places like Foghorn’s typically serve the crowds before and after games. By kickoff, most of those fans have already departed for the stadium.

“We kind of clear out once the game starts,” Harrington said.

Kevin Trainor is Razorback Athletics’ Senior Associate Athletics Director, and he said the decision to implement alcohol sales for normal seating was about improving the game-day atmosphere.

“When it comes to getting fans to Razorback games, fans experience the game in very different ways,” Trainor said. “So, we want to give options for fans to enjoy the game in the way that they would like to while still cheering on the Razorbacks.”

When it comes to affecting local businesses that sell alcohol, Trainor echoed the same sentiments as Harrington. He said the stadium’s alcohol sales will simply bridge the gap between the pregame and postgame celebrations that happen elsewhere.

“We don’t expect the tailgating or the postgame celebrations to settle down at all just because it’s an opportunity for fans to continue that experience that they have when they come to Razorback football,” Trainor said.

Harrington said places like Foghorn’s will be ready to continue serving fans who want the full game-day experience.

“We always offer drink specials during the week, and then during the weekends we have drink specials, as well,” Harrington said.

The Razorbacks’ first game is Aug. 31.