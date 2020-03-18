Local company creates ‘NWA Strong’ T-Shirt to help those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — With the recent local impact of the coronavirus in Northwest Arkansas, one local business is doing its part to help soften the blow for those in our community who just may need a little help pushing through the tough times.

Fayetteville company, B-Unlimited has created a t-shirt "NWA Strong" to help families & children impacted by COVID-19 here in Northwest Arkansas.

NEED A SHIRT, CLICK HERE: https://t.co/GFAfOfxlos pic.twitter.com/cvEU03RdbG — Tavares Jones (@tavareskjones) March 18, 2020

Local company B-Unlimited has designed a ‘NWA Strong’ T-Shirt. The company is donating 20% of sales from the shirts to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, to directly support the community, including families and children affected by school closings and lost meals. To purchase a shirt, click here.