Local environmental and conservation agency looking for help in protecting Illinois River

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Fayetteville residents may not know that the headwaters of the Illinois River are just south of the city in Hogeye, Ark. Because of this, there is much urbanization that is affecting the river. A local non-profit is looking for help to protect it.

According to Morgan Keeling of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership from Cave Springs, Ark., the non-profit has grant money they are looking to provide to landowners surrounding the river if they can help create a project that will protect the water from issues, such as streambank erosion. You can learn more about that specific issue here.

Other long-standing water-quality issues including contentious phosphorous and pollution from cars, pet waste, etc.

The program, originally only open to certain areas of the river, is now open to all residents in the watershed.

To learn more about the program, click here.