Local health units administering Moderna vaccine; no out-of-pocket cost!

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans may get vaccinated against COVID-19 at any of the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) local health units.

Across the state, all are equipped with the Moderna vaccine as part of a larger strategy by the state’s health department to get more shots in arms in rural areas.

The vaccines come with no out-of-pocket cost.

Anyone over the age of 18, who has not been vaccinated is encouraged to make an appointment.

“Everbody has the Moderna vaccine, including the rural communities — Madison County, Newton County, Crawford County. All citizens have to do is call their county [health agency] and get on the list to get a vaccine, or they can call the vaccine number, 800-985-6030, and that will give them the phone number they need to call,” said ADH Northwest Region Director Richard Taffner.

Every local health unit is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays are extended until 6 p.m.