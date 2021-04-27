Local health units administering Moderna vaccine; no out-of-pocket cost!

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans may get vaccinated against COVID-19 at any of the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) local health units.

Across the state, all are equipped with the Moderna vaccine as part of a larger strategy by the state’s health department to get more shots in arms in rural areas.

The vaccines come with no out-of-pocket cost.

Anyone over the age of 18, who has not been vaccinated is encouraged to make an appointment.

“Everbody has the Moderna vaccine, including the rural communities — Madison County, Newton County, Crawford County. All citizens have to do is call their county [health agency] and get on the list to get a vaccine, or they can call the vaccine number, 800-985-6030, and that will give them the phone number they need to call,” said ADH Northwest Region Director Richard Taffner.

Every local health unit is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays are extended until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers