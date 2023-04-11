FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The owners of Jersey Mike’s franchise locations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley revealed they’re donating $80,000 to the Arkansas Children’s Foundation during KNWA Today and Fox24 News at 7.

Zac and Nick Morgan, who own the locations through their parent company Morgan Food Groups, say the money was raised during their Month of Giving this March. The owners add that over $60,000 of their final donation came from their Day of Giving on March 29th, when their stores donated 100% of the day’s sales.

“This team went above and beyond, so we’re so, so grateful,” said Megan Flores with the Arkansas Children’s Foundation, which supports Arkansas Children’s Hospital. “We served over 700,000 children in the state of Arkansas and we never turn away a child who needs our services. So this money will go to continuing our programs and services across the state.”

The full reveal and interview can be watched in the clip attached to the top of this article.