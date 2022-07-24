FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical Arts Pharmacy has added a new position to address vaccine hesitancy in the community.

Payton Hanby is a licensed pharmacist and community health worker. She said she’ll talk to people about any concerns they might have about COVID-19 vaccines.

“Try and figure out why people are hesitant, then maybe encourage them or at least give them the proper information to decide for themselves,” Hanby said.

More than one year after the first COVID-19 vaccine come out, Hanby said concerns still vary for everyone.

“Is it a safety reason? Is it family? Is it a religious belief? You just kind of have to figure out what their baseline is,” Hanby said.

Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville health officer, said as COVID-19 cases keep going up, there’s a renewed effort for people to get the shot.

“We’re very much encouraging everybody to as always get vaccinated, but more importantly get boosted,” Sharkey said. “We are seeing cases rise, we are seeing unfortunately our hospitalizations are now starting to tick up as well.”

Hanby said she’ll address vaccine hesitancy at community events and schools.

“Just kind of get into their personal values and their motivations and see if we can find a way to make the vaccine fit in with their values,” Hanby said.