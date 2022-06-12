NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas police departments are hiring more officers.

Sergeant Tony Murphy said the Fayetteville Police Department is down 13 officers. He said the Criminal Investigations Department is down several people.

“Our detectives have a large caseload when there are not enough people in that division it makes it hard to investigate all those crimes,” Murphy said.

Captain Jeff O’Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department said it’s down two officers. He said it makes it harder to patrol the streets without a full staff. Capt. O’Brien said the police officer shortage is a nationwide issue.

“Suffering from pay, suffering from a job that is highly scrutinized with everything you do makes the attraction a lot less for those that we’re trying to bring in,” O’Brien said.

You can learn about Fayetteville Police’s openings here and Praire Grove’s here.