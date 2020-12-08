Local teacher takes baking talents to Food Network T.V. competition

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — From Gingerbread to Snickerdoodle and Shortbread, nothing rings in the Christmas spirit like baking holiday cookies.

Benton County School’s Visual Arts teacher Dylan Hale took his cookie-baking talents to the Food Network, where he competed during Season 4 of the network’s hit show ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge‘ all while aiming to impress the judges and win a $10,000 prize.

Hale is no stranger to the culinary scene, he’s been wowing dessert fans with his creations since the young age of just 15 years old, even launching his own cake business as a Sophomore at Bentonville High School in 2009. During the ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge‘ episode which aired on November 30th, Hale attempted to wow judges during a cookie design challenge by adding flair to his maple bacon shortbread cookies, creating a tie-dye effect with royal icing.

Hale, a teacher at Old High Middle School and Fullbright Junior High school joined KNWA Today for an interview to share his recent experience on the show.

“The whole experience, it was just so neat to see how it’s all done. But the actual selection process is actually really really long. I went through multiple interviews, had to display my cookie decorating ability, and just really sell myself as an amazing cookie artist.” said Hale.

While Hale didn’t take home the grand prize from this season’s ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’, he still counts the overall experience as a major accomplishment.

“Through my whole experience, even though we could consider it a failure. I’m still gonna keep making cookies, I’m still gonna try to keep improving myself. That’s the biggest piece of advice I can give to anyone trying anything, is to keep going with it, even if you fail, even if you mess up” added Hale.

Students and staff at Old High Middle school even observed ‘Mr. Hale Day’ to celebrate Hale’s appearance on the show. Students were also challenged to create a mustache of their own in the likeness of Hale’s very own mustache.

For more on Hale’s Maple Bacon Shortbread cookie from the show, please see the recipe below:

Dylan Hale’s Maple Bacon Shortbread recipe from Season 4 of the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

‘Christmas Cookie Challenge‘ airs Mondays on the Food Network at 10P.M./ 9.P.M. CST.