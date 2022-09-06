FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local teachers at Asbell Elementary School in Fayetteville were surprised with a $12,500 donation and 25 classroom supply kits from Adventure Subaru to celebrate going back to school, a press release announced.

The donation was made in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org as part of Subaru Loves Learning, an initiative that helps supply classrooms across the country with needed school supplies and resources.

According to the release, Adventure Subaru’s donation will benefit more than 625 students by providing teachers with $500 each to purchase supplies for the school year, in addition to the Subaru school supply kits that include pens, pencils, markers, dry erase markers, earbuds, wipes and more.

“The support from Adventure Subaru to our teachers is a wonderful way to begin the 22-23 school year,” said Tracy Bratton, principal at Asbell Elementary. “Teachers work tireless hours and give so much of themselves to their communities. This generous donation is a tangible way to show them support and appreciation. We will now be able to purchase items that support learning and engagement in the classroom.”

This is reportedly the first year Adventure Subaru has partnered with Asbell Elementary and is part of a year-round commitment to the local community including partnerships with Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA, Ozark Literacy Council, Champions for Kids, Apple Seeds, Inc., and more.