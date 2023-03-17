FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is becoming an innovator in veteran communication.

VHSO announced in a press release that it is the first VA in the country to offer a portable kiosk that serves as a communication hub at the Fayetteville medical center for veterans to learn about veteran-centric opportunities in Arkansas, in five categories, including career, health, family, services and explore.

“This technology is the bridge for Veterans not enrolled in the VA to learn about services the VA and their community provide. The goal is to make every Veteran aware of the benefits they’ve earned,” said Billy Goldston, Army Veteran and Chief Strategy Officer, Camp Alliance.

According to the release, veterans, family members, and the community can learn about already established resources for veterans in the state. Users can upload links and QR Codes to their phones for easy access at home. Zero personal information is stored on the kiosk. 63% of users download the app, while 37% use the kiosk for information.

To learn more about VHSO, visit www.va.gov/fayetteville-arkansas-health-care/.