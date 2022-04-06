FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Los Angeles-based Activist Dance Theater company is bringing its unique approach to the Walton Arts Center for a week-long residency, a press release announced.

Founder and artistic director of CONTRA-TIEMPO, Ana María Alvarez, will lead a free dance masterclass 7-8:30 pm on Thursday, April 14, in Starr Theater. According to the release, the class is rooted in the company’s unique style bridging Salsa, Afro-Latinx social movement forms and improvisation.

This workshop is free but registration is required. Register at waltonartscenter.org.

The Activist company is also bringing “joyUS justUS,” a participatory Activist Dance Theater experience to the Walton Arts Center stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Based on personal truths about the power of hope, faith and family, the experience describes this performance takes on joy as the ultimate expression of resistance. It reclaims the narrative of people of color being voiceless, powerless and victimized, and turns it on its head by embodying stories of joy.

There will also be a public dance performance with up to 10 dancers from Northwest Arkansas, who have been identified in partnership with the NWA Movement Hub, and will perform along with the CONTRA-TIEMPO dance company.

The release notes tickets to the joyUS justUS performance are just $10. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, online at waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center for this performance. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.