LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No students were injured after a vehicle-school bus accident Tuesday morning at Franklin and W. Monroe streets in Lowell.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Lowell Police officers were dispatched at approximately 7:04 a.m. to reports of an accident between a bus and vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found no injuries had been reported. The students on the bus were transferred to another school bus and taken to school.

The post notes that the other driver of the vehicle initially left the scene but was later located and issued a citation.

Police reiterated there were no injuries, only property damage.