Lowell USPS worker tests positive for COVID-19

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Postal Service announced today that a Lowell postal worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to KNWA/FOX 24, the USPS said the following:

“The U.S. Postal Service (Postal Service) has learned that an employee at the Lowell Post Office tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Lowell Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition.

The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition, both the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) and the World Health Organization (https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/q-a-coronaviruses) as well as the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages.“

At this time only the one employee has tested positive for the virus. It is unclear how the employee who tested positive came into contact with the virus.