FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has set the opening celebration date for its Lower Ramble, the first phase of a new downtown outdoor public space.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4:45 p.m. at the Canopy Overlook. According to a press release, there will be brief remarks from Mayor Lioneld Jordan and other speakers.

The Canopy Overlook is a short distance from the Lower Ramble access point located just off S. West Ave. This access point is across the street from the surface parking lot south of the Fayetteville Public Library. The trail leading to the Canopy Overlook from the access point on S. West Ave. is paved, and attendees should plan for a brief walk to reach the event site, Fayetteville said. Directional signs and City staff will be stationed throughout the area to help attendees find their way.

Afterward, attendees will be invited to participate in a self-guided stroll through the Lower Ramble and the Fay Jones Woods. The walk will reportedly feature docents, highlighting features and improvements achieved by the project, with entertainment from local performers and artists, including several ensembles of musicians from the University of Arkansas Music Department.

The Ramble is described as a “dynamic 50-acre outdoor public space that will help to revitalize Fayetteville’s downtown area and create a destination for residents and visitors alike.”

Linking the City’s key cultural institutions, it will showcase and celebrate local arts culture, as well as serve as a catalyst for additional development and density in the downtown area, increasing bike trails and connections, and improving streets and walkability.

The project is part of a bond package approved by Fayetteville voters in April 2019. The City says the plan for the project was made possible by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation’s Design Excellence Program.

To learn more, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3456/Cultural-Arts-Corridor.