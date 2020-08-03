Lowe’s giving $55 million in COVID-19 relief to small businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Lowe’s is giving away $55 million in grants to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The home improvement chain is providing the funds through a nonprofit called the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

According to a LISC news release, $30 million will focus on small businesses owned or led by minorities and women. $25 million will support enterprises in rural communities.

Applications are due on Monday, August 3. You can apply on the nonprofit’s website.