Lucky driver walks away after airborne crash

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — Inspiration Point Fire Department was dispatched for a single-vehicle accident that could have turned deadly.

According to reports, a vehicle traveling westbound near Bear Mountain Stables left the roadway and went airborne, hitting heights of nearly 25 feet and leveling a group of trees in its path.

The vehicle then rolled approximately 100 feet down an embankment where it came to rest upright.

The driver of the vehicle was unscathed. They were assessed and released on the scene by Inspiration Point Fire Department medical personnel.

