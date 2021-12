LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 22: Co-host Ludacris poses in the press room during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rapper Ludacris will be coming to JJ’s Live in Fayetteville, Ark. next year on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to a post on the venue’s Facebook page.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. General admission costs $70 with other VIP options available.

Visit jjslive.com to purchase tickets.