FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In conjunction with this year’s Ladies Du Fayetteville, the City of Fayetteville announced a screening of Luna Fest will be held Friday, June 10, at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The screening is hosted by Fayetteville Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs and will be held at 6 p.m. in the library reception room. A limited number of seats are currently available.

Luna Fest is a traveling film festival featuring films by and about women – the first of its kind. Luna Fest has celebrated the work of more than 170 filmmakers in 2,700 screenings nationwide — both live and virtual — since its launch in 2001.

The sixth annual Ladies Du Fayetteville will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 11, starting at the Lake Fayetteville Marina. The duathlon is a multi-sport race experience for women, non-binary, and gender non-conforming athletes.

The race is a traditional run/bike/run format with the distances being 2 miles, 11 miles, and then 2 miles again. Participants can race as individuals or as a relay team of two or three.

Registration for Ladies Du Fayetteville includes a free ticket to the 80-minute screening. Public tickets also are available for $15 and can be purchased online.

To learn more about Ladies Du Fayetteville or register, visit http://www.goplayfay.com/ladiesdu.



To learn more about Luna Fest, including the films that are featured this year, visit https://www.lunafest.org.