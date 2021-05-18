Make-A-Wish Foundation to host Walk for Wishes NWA

Make-A- Wish Mid-South

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The Make -A- Wish organization is continuing its mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

In part with the nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser,  Make-A-Wish Mid-South will host the 2021 Walk For Wishes NWA. The event kicks off at 9 A.M. on Saturday, May 22nd at TopGolf, located at 3919 S JB Hunt Drive in Rogers. The event will also feature a drive thru parade.

Make-A-Wish Board Member and Co-chairperson for this year’s Walk For Wishes NWA, Jenna Fogleman joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 Morning News to highlight the event and discuss the impact of the organization.

“A wish takes about $8,000 to grant, so fundraising is a big part of that and we really work to raise those funds and grant as many wishes as we can for these kids. It creates hope for these children that are going through really tough times and something to look forward to”. said Fogleman

On average there are about four hundred children who are waiting for their wishes to be granted in the Mid-South region. To learn more about Make-A-Wish and to register for the Walk for Wishes event, click here.

