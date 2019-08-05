Man’s body found in trench in Alma

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a trench in Alma on Sunday morning.

The body of Gene Charles Taylor, 48, of Alma, was discovered in a trench across Fayetteville Avenue in downtown Alma.

Police say the trench is part of an ongoing storm drain and sewer construction project.

Taylor was last seen on Saturday night shortly after 10:30 p.m., reportedly riding a bicycle on his way home.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have requested the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory determine Taylor’s cause and manner of death.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to Taylor’s death.