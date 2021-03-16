Mercy NWA revises visitor guidelines for hospital & clinics

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning Wednesday, March 17, Mercy NWA‘s policy will revise visitation policies and campus guidelines.

One visitor per patient, per day, will be allowed for patients hospitalized at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, Mercy Hospital Berryville, and free-standing emergency departments in Springdale and Bella Vista.

One visitor per patient will be allowed for Mercy patients treated in our outpatient clinics.

Hospital Visitation Guidelines

Visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Visits for inpatient rehabilitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (to accommodate morning therapy schedules).

Patients with disabilities may have one of three designated support persons present at all times.

Patients under 18 may have a parent, legal guardian, or caretaker present at all times.

Emergency room patients may be accompanied by one visitor.

Visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicle until the ER patient has been taken to a room. The ER waiting room remains closed to visitors. However, if an ER patient is admitted to the hospital, the visitor will be asked to leave and follow the hospital visitor guidelines during the patient’s hospital stay. Young children may also accompany parents/guardians to the ER if child care is not available.

All inpatient visitors must be 18 or older. Patients who have tested COVID-19 positive, or with pending tests, may not have visitors (some exceptions may apply).