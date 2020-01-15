Million dollar resort coming to Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — A new $10 million resort destination is coming to Eureka Springs and is bringing a 5-star experience with it.

Pine Mountain is a massive overhaul of Pine Mountain Village, Pine Mountain Jamboree and about 40 acres of forested land.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the resort will have boutique shopping, two farm-to-table restaurants specializing in Wagyu beef, and a 200-person event center that will accommodate weddings and social gatherings.

The resort is owned by chef/entrepreneur Marshall Johnson and his father Paul Johnson. Marshall is currently the owner of Eureka Springs establishment Rockin’ Pig Saloon. Paul owns the Pig Trail Harley Davidson dealerships in Rogers and Eureka Springs along with his wife, Susan.

Pine Mountain is estimated to bring over 100 new jobs to the area and will open in phases, with a complete opening expected Fall 2020.