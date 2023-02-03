WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A missing woman out of Washington County was found dead Thursday, Feb. 3 in the area she went missing.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a Facebook update saying Teena Doyle, 56, was located in a ravine on the property she originally went missing late Saturday night, Jan. 28.

Police say the area where Doyle was located was “very treacherous,” requiring rappelling, ropes, and a stokes basket to retrieve her body.

Doyle’s body was transported by the Coroner’s Office and will be taken to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Morrow Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, Central EMS, and the Washington County Urban Search and Rescue Team assisted in the recovery.