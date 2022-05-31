SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Fire Department has partnered with free mobile apps to assist victims of sudden cardiac arrest or SCA, according to a news release.

According to a news release from the Springdale Fire Department, PulsePoint Respond, one of the free mobile apps, alerts nearby CPR-trained residents to aid nearby victims of SCA. It also helps build an Automated External Defibrillator registry and shows real-time emergency activity.

The Springdale Fire Department “hopes to increase bystander involvement in time-sensitive medical calls by increasing the use of CPR and AEDs, while also keeping the community informed, in real time, of emergency activities,” according to the press release.

The app, which notifies nearby CPR-trained residents who want to provide life-saving assistance to victims of SCA, also dispatches other medical care, according to the news release. The app directs potential rescuers to the nearest automated external defibrillator.

“This gives our residents and visitors the ability to know when a cardiac arrest is occurring close by, locate AEDs in the area, and perform potentially lifesaving CPR while Fire Department personnel respond to the scene,” the release says.

PulsePoint AED is another free app. PulsePoint AED allows residents to report and update AED locations. It allows app users to describe the location and add a picture. The locations help dispatchers and volunteers of the PulsePoint app.

Community apps like PulsePoint can increase bystander CPR, according to the latest study published in Circulation. CPR delivery helps maintain vital blood flow to the heart and brain, but without CPR, brain damage or death can occur in minutes, according to the press release.

A sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart unexpectedly stops beating, according to the press release. It is not a heart attack. A heart attack is when blood flow to the heart is blocked, but the heart continues to beat.

The American Heart Association says SCA is the leading cause of death in the U.S. with more than 350,000 cardiac arrest happening outside hospitals, according to the release.