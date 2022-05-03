FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — PB&JJ’s is Fayetteville’s newest outdoor activity spot and one of its leading attractions is pickleball.

To celebrate Mother’s Day weekend, the new venue is holding its second-ever pickleball tournament on Sunday, May 8 from 1-4 p.m. The tournament is called “Doubles & Bubbles” and will include a side of mimosas.

Sign-ups for the tournament run through the Sunday morning before the tournaments start. The cost to enter is $50 per team of two. The entry fee also includes two mimosas.

“We’ve had this fun “brunch-style” pickleball tournament concept on the table for a while,” says Associate Creative Caitlin Cardwell. “The event is going to be a lot of fun! We’ll have different flavors of mimosas, prizes for players, food from the PB&JJ’s food truck, and a few local vendors. Not to mention that the weather on Sunday is set to be absolutely perfect!”

PB&JJ’s notes everyone is welcome to the tournament. Any experience level is welcome or you can remain a supporter or onlooker to the fun.

To learn more about PB&JJ’s Doubles & Bubbles Tournament, visit their Instagram page: @pbjjs.