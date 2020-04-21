Motorist advisory for Zion Road

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is advising drivers to use caution on Zion Road while overhead power lines are being relocated.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative is partnering with the City of Fayetteville and has started work to relocate the electrical lines on East Zion Road, between North Vantage Drive and North Crossover Road in order to clear the right of way for upcoming road improvements.

Officials say that lane closures are not expected but drivers should watch for work vehicles. The work crews are on-site beginning at 7 a.m. on weekdays only. This work is anticipated to be complete in approximately six weeks; however, inclement weather could cause delays.

The Zion Road Improvements Project is part of a 2019 transportation bond program designed to create an improved east-west connection between Highway 265 and College Avenue and will feature roadway improvements, bicycle accommodations and newly created sidewalks.