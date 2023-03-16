FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mount Sequoyah Community Center celebrated its 100th anniversary this week.

A Ringing of the Bells ceremony was held on March 15 and featured Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan helping ring in a century of transformation for the former Methodist retreat and conference center.

According to Emily Gentry, president and CEO of Mount Sequoyah Center, “Mount Sequoyah has a rich history of bringing people together. Over the past 100 years, we have evolved from a place for Methodists to retreat to a place for all to gather and celebrate community, creativity, and nature.”

Since 1922, the center has been offering lodging, dining, event, meeting, and recreational space for the community and visitors. The center hosts various programs and events and welcomes other non-profits, individuals, and businesses to host their programs.

“This moment in time not only celebrates 100 years of organizational growth but 100 years of creating community bonds and facilitating the dreams of the creatives that make Fayetteville so unique,” said Gentry.

As Mount Sequoyah looks toward the future, Gentry said the center is committed to building on its legacy of community and creativity.

To celebrate 100 years of community and creativity, Mount Sequoyah Community Center has planned a variety of events throughout 2023. You can view those events here.