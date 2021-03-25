“Murder for Two” takes center stage for streaming audiences

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) —In its first fully-realized musical produced in the COVID era, Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared brings “Murder for Two” to the stage for streaming audiences.

Everyone’s a suspect in this multi-award-winning musical comedy fresh from its national debut. A small-town policeman dreams of making it to detective—and one fateful night, his opportunity arrives in the form of a dead Great American Novelist. One actor investigates, the other plays every suspect, and both play the piano in this whip-smart, winking homage to an old-fashioned theatrical murder mystery.

Director Morgan Hicks and actor Brian Walters joined KNWA Today to give viewers and sneak peak at what to expect from the show.

“I’m so happy to bring this show and this role to life in a COVID era because I think it’s a time for all of us to laugh and it’s time for all of us to escape and to step into the world of these crazy characters.” said Walters.

“I think we’ve all been doing a lot of heavy lifting this last 12 months, having big conversations and dealing with a lot of things personally, so I think people just want to the theater and appreciate the artistry and the theatricality and laugh because this play is going to give you a chance to just non stop laugh for about two hours.” Hicks added.

“Murder for Two” is streaming on demand through April 25th. Patrons can reserve a 24-hour on-demand window for any date, with access beginning at noon each day and continuing through noon the following day.

For tickets, click here. For additional ticket assistance, contact the Box Office at TheatreSquared at (479)777-7477.