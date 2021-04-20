Music Moves presents 3rd Annual Fayetteville Jazz Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The Fayetteville Jazz Festival is set to return for a third year as The University of Arkansas Community Music School, Institute for Creative Music, and Fayetteville Public Library will host festival events throughout the weekend of April 23, 24 and 25.

Jazz Festival Director Chris Teal along with Music Moves Director Anthony Ball and Artist in Residence Alexa Tarantino joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 Morning news to highlight all of the happenings of this year’s festival.

All festival events are free to the public and will be held with a combination of outdoor performances at Prairie Street Live and live streaming events from Fayetteville Public Library. For the complete schedule of events, click here.

All events will require social distancing and face covering and will comply with all applicable COVID-19 directives of the ADH, state of Arkansas and U of A.